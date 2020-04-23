Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $143,000 Holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 160.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. 61.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ARMOUR Residential REIT news, CFO James R. Mountain acquired 3,000 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,840. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Ulm acquired 10,000 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 154,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,561.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $263,015. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARR stock opened at $8.42 on Thursday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $21.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average of $16.20.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 70.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $41.06 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is presently 89.87%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARR shares. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Nomura Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

