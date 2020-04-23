Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $134,000 Holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,330 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RPT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT opened at $5.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $15.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.66. The stock has a market cap of $420.76 million, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.39.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.56. RPT Realty had a net margin of 39.09% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.48%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

Featured Article: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT).

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.