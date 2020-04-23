Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $108,000 Stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,786,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,910,000 after buying an additional 752,187 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,528,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,473,000 after buying an additional 138,848 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 737,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,799,000 after buying an additional 456,350 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 655,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,490,000 after buying an additional 149,268 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 541,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after buying an additional 278,403 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $10.20 on Thursday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.52.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $69.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AngioDynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

