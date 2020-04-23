Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $102,000 Holdings in QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Falcon Point Capital LLC increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 66,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,965,000 after purchasing an additional 12,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QNST stock opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average of $12.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. QuinStreet Inc has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $17.13. The firm has a market cap of $428.05 million, a P/E ratio of 66.24, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.97.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. QuinStreet had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. QuinStreet’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 6,987 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $104,106.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,856.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 236,845 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,125 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QNST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research cut shares of QuinStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

