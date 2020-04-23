Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in istar Inc (NYSE:STAR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in istar were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in istar in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in istar by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in istar in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in istar by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in istar by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Get istar alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on STAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded istar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on istar from $21.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

Shares of istar stock opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $606.26 million, a P/E ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. istar Inc has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.97.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $128.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.50 million. istar had a net margin of 67.57% and a return on equity of 26.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that istar Inc will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

istar Profile

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for istar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for istar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.