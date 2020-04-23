Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 19,590.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 306.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $8.37 on Thursday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.39.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on HBI. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.80 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

