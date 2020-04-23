Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,110 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,898,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,729,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,922,000 after purchasing an additional 268,997 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,755,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 183,149 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,700,000 after acquiring an additional 128,244 shares during the period.

FSP stock opened at $5.01 on Thursday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $8.97.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $69.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.44 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSP. Robert W. Baird downgraded Franklin Street Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $9.50) on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.85.

In other news, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,118.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

