Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,805 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its stake in Wabash National by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 277,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after buying an additional 165,178 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Wabash National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Wabash National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Wabash National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $413,000.

Several brokerages have commented on WNC. ValuEngine raised shares of Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wabash National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Shares of NYSE:WNC opened at $7.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $373.63 million, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average is $12.52. Wabash National Co. has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.14 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 3.86%. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Wabash National’s payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

