Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,300 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in Noble Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,603,752 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,381,197,000 after acquiring an additional 514,767 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Noble Energy by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 44,012,968 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,093,282,000 after buying an additional 3,133,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Noble Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,819,965 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $616,528,000 after buying an additional 537,272 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Noble Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,638,990 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $562,240,000 after buying an additional 1,083,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Noble Energy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,594,186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $188,260,000 after buying an additional 550,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NBL. Scotiabank began coverage on Noble Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Cfra dropped their price target on Noble Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on Noble Energy from $30.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Noble Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Noble Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.45.

Shares of NYSE:NBL opened at $7.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.43. Noble Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $28.40.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other news, CEO David L. Stover acquired 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $155,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,069.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brent J. Smolik acquired 9,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $149,621.50. Insiders have purchased 107,143 shares of company stock valued at $543,966 in the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.