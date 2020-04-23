Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,839 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,839,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $100,467,000 after acquiring an additional 899,129 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $19,001,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $9,657,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 633,724 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after acquiring an additional 199,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 626,225 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after acquiring an additional 152,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PDCE shares. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $50.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine downgraded PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.93.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $894.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.96. PDC Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $47.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.83.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $265.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.35 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that PDC Energy Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Mark E. Ellis acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $175,300.00. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

