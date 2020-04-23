Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Trading Down 6.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)’s share price was down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $26.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Lincoln National traded as low as $26.97 and last traded at $27.13, approximately 4,151,842 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 2,795,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.01.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LNC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.45.
In other news, EVP Lisa Buckingham bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 76,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,251.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $116,305. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 2.15.
Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.
Lincoln National Company Profile (NYSE:LNC)
Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.
