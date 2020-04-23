Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Trading Down 6.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)’s share price was down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $26.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Lincoln National traded as low as $26.97 and last traded at $27.13, approximately 4,151,842 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 2,795,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.01.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LNC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.45.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

In other news, EVP Lisa Buckingham bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 76,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,251.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $116,305. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Lincoln National by 25.8% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 2.15.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Lincoln National Company Profile (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.