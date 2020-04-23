Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 55.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,009 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lincoln National by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,449,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,638,000 after purchasing an additional 106,191 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in Lincoln National by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,012,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,762,000 after purchasing an additional 216,444 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,896,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,934,000 after purchasing an additional 247,786 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,753,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,506,000 after purchasing an additional 142,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lisa Buckingham bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.67 per share, with a total value of $49,005.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,459.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $116,305 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $51.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.45.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $29.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 2.15. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $67.52.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

