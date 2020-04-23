Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Stock Price Down 5.4% on Insider Selling

Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) were down 5.4% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $5.72 and last traded at $5.91, approximately 3,372,427 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 1,660,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

Specifically, Director Jeffrey T. Fisher sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 342,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Peterschmidt sold 29,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $198,575.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 191,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,623.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,025 shares of company stock worth $1,013,466 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LLNW. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. William Blair began coverage on Limelight Networks in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.46.

The company has a market cap of $741.33 million, a PE ratio of -46.15 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average is $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $60.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.79 million. Limelight Networks’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Limelight Networks by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

