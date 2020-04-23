Liberum Capital Cuts Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Price Target to GBX 250

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) had its target price cut by Liberum Capital from GBX 275 ($3.62) to GBX 250 ($3.29) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
BOWL has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 232.50 ($3.06).
Shares of BOWL opened at GBX 162.50 ($2.14) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 159.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 235.38. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 52 week low of GBX 70 ($0.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 317 ($4.17). The company has a market capitalization of $241.77 million and a PE ratio of 10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.53.
About Hollywood Bowl Group
Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers under the Hollywood Bowl and AMF brands in the United Kingdom. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 50 Hollywood Bowl centers and 8 AMF centers. The company is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading: Bid-Ask Spread
Receive News & Ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.