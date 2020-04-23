Liberum Capital Cuts Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Price Target to GBX 250

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) had its target price cut by Liberum Capital from GBX 275 ($3.62) to GBX 250 ($3.29) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BOWL has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 232.50 ($3.06).

Shares of BOWL opened at GBX 162.50 ($2.14) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 159.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 235.38. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 52 week low of GBX 70 ($0.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 317 ($4.17). The company has a market capitalization of $241.77 million and a PE ratio of 10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.53.

In other news, insider Ivan Schofield acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 185 ($2.43) per share, with a total value of £27,750 ($36,503.55). Also, insider Mathew Hart acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.63) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($65,772.17). Insiders acquired 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,075,000 over the last three months.

About Hollywood Bowl Group

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers under the Hollywood Bowl and AMF brands in the United Kingdom. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 50 Hollywood Bowl centers and 8 AMF centers. The company is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

