LG Display (NYSE:LPL) & Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) Head-To-Head Comparison

Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) and LG Display (NYSE:LPL) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LG Display has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Diamond Eagle Acquisition and LG Display’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A N/A $4.39 million $0.05 200.00 LG Display $19.98 billion 0.16 -$2.26 billion ($3.36) -1.35

Diamond Eagle Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LG Display. LG Display is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diamond Eagle Acquisition, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Diamond Eagle Acquisition and LG Display’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A 87.80% 0.62% LG Display -12.01% -20.04% -7.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Diamond Eagle Acquisition and LG Display, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Eagle Acquisition 0 0 3 0 3.00 LG Display 0 2 2 0 2.50

Diamond Eagle Acquisition currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.00%. Given Diamond Eagle Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Diamond Eagle Acquisition is more favorable than LG Display.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.1% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of LG Display shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Diamond Eagle Acquisition beats LG Display on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE: GSAH) is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company is sponsored by an affiliate of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and David M. Cote. The company’s strategy is to identify and complete its initial business combination with a business in the diversified industrial sector, which includes, among others, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial Services, Chemicals, Home & Building Products, Building & Construction, Capital Goods, Packaging and Supply Chain, that stands to benefit from Mr. Cote’s experience and operating capabilities. In June 2018, GS Acquisition Holdings completed its initial public offer, raising $690 million from investors.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, China, Europe, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices. The company also provides panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, automotive displays, portable navigation devices, and medical diagnostic equipment. It serves end-brand customers and their system integrators. The company was formerly known as LG.Philips LCD Co., Ltd. and changed its name to LG Display Co., Ltd. in February 2008. LG Display Co., Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

