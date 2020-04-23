Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Trading Down 0.1%

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) shares fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.57 and last traded at $39.96, 234,437 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 4,175,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.98.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.43. Lennar had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.71%.

In other news, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,495,535.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $20,160,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,572,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Lennar by 1,312.4% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 125,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 116,800 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the first quarter worth about $265,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter worth approximately $559,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,250,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Company Profile (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

