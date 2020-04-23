Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) PT Raised to GBX 200 at Goldman Sachs Group

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) had its target price boosted by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LGEN. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 347 ($4.56) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 224 ($2.95) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 271 ($3.56) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 248.89 ($3.27).

Legal & General Group stock opened at GBX 190.55 ($2.51) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.21. Legal & General Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 117.30 ($1.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 324.70 ($4.27). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 196.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 265.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.64 ($0.17) per share. This is a boost from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $4.93. This represents a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.59%.

In related news, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 605 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 307 ($4.04) per share, with a total value of £1,857.35 ($2,443.24). Also, insider Philip A. J. Broadley acquired 7,550 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 262 ($3.45) per share, for a total transaction of £19,781 ($26,020.78). Insiders have bought 10,349 shares of company stock worth $2,656,965 over the last ninety days.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

