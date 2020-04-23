Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) in a report issued on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 295 ($3.88) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 335 ($4.41).

LGEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 347 ($4.56) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 316 ($4.16) to GBX 305 ($4.01) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 224 ($2.95) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 271 ($3.56) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Legal & General Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 248.89 ($3.27).

Shares of LGEN stock opened at GBX 190.55 ($2.51) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.21. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of GBX 117.30 ($1.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 324.70 ($4.27). The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 196.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 265.70.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a GBX 12.64 ($0.17) dividend. This is an increase from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $4.93. This represents a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.59%.

In related news, insider John Kingman bought 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 175 ($2.30) per share, for a total transaction of £1,643.25 ($2,161.60). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.04) per share, for a total transaction of £1,857.35 ($2,443.24). Insiders acquired a total of 10,349 shares of company stock worth $2,656,965 over the last 90 days.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

