Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR)’s share price traded down 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.55 and last traded at $8.50, 62,107 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,102,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, April 11th. ValuEngine raised Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Laureate Education from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.64.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 2.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average is $16.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $883.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.75 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 0.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laureate Education Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAUR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Laureate Education by 811.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Laureate Education in the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Laureate Education during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

About Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.