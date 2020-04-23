Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Raised to Buy at Nomura Instinet

Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Nomura Securities raised Las Vegas Sands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Cfra cut Las Vegas Sands to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.30.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

NYSE:LVS opened at $41.03 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $74.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.15.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. This is an increase from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 96.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.