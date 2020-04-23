Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) by 60.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.28% of Lantronix worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Lantronix by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantronix by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 516,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 73,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP boosted its position in shares of Lantronix by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 257,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the period. 14.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LTRX. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Lantronix from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Lantronix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.44.

Shares of Lantronix stock opened at $2.48 on Thursday. Lantronix Inc has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $4.42. The stock has a market cap of $66.01 million, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Lantronix had a negative net margin of 9.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Lantronix Inc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantronix news, Director Hoshi Printer sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $159,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,838.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul F. Folino sold 30,000 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $102,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.

