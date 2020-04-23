Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) Short Interest Down 7.5% in March

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the March 15th total of 43,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMRK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit alerts:

NASDAQ:LMRK opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average of $15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $303.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.24. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $15.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 36.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 226.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the 4th quarter valued at $2,621,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 153,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 63,898 shares in the last quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 131,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 58,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 302.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 47,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 35,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.