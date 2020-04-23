Lancashire’s (LRE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE) in a research report report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Lancashire from GBX 781 ($10.27) to GBX 678 ($8.92) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HSBC lowered Lancashire to a reduce rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 694 ($9.13) to GBX 551 ($7.25) in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lancashire from GBX 695 ($9.14) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lancashire from GBX 875 ($11.51) to GBX 775 ($10.19) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.29) price target (down previously from GBX 760 ($10.00)) on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lancashire currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 698.58 ($9.19).

LON:LRE opened at GBX 570.50 ($7.50) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 626.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 711.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.84. Lancashire has a 52-week low of GBX 481 ($6.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 827 ($10.88). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 0.97%. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.21%.

In other Lancashire news, insider Elaine Whelan sold 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 799 ($10.51), for a total transaction of £5,816.72 ($7,651.57). Also, insider Alex Maloney sold 12,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 764 ($10.05), for a total value of £96,424.44 ($126,840.88).

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

