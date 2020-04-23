Lancashire (LON:LRE) Receives Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 781 ($10.27) to GBX 678 ($8.92) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 695 ($9.14) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 870 ($11.44) price target (up from GBX 830 ($10.92)) on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Lancashire to a reduce rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 694 ($9.13) to GBX 551 ($7.25) in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lancashire has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 698.58 ($9.19).

Shares of LRE opened at GBX 570.50 ($7.50) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 626.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 711.62. Lancashire has a 1 year low of GBX 481 ($6.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 827 ($10.88).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. Lancashire’s payout ratio is currently 0.21%.

In related news, insider Alex Maloney sold 12,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 764 ($10.05), for a total value of £96,424.44 ($126,840.88). Also, insider Elaine Whelan sold 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 799 ($10.51), for a total transaction of £5,816.72 ($7,651.57).

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

