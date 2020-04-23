Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $81,000 Stock Holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) by 88.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ DWLD opened at $20.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.55. Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $26.42.

