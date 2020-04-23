Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the fourth quarter worth about $20,668,000. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 513.9% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,039,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,977 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 1,359.0% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,461,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,259 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,936,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 12,869,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

QRTEA has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.20.

In other Qurate Retail Inc Series A news, CEO Michael A. George bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,439,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,268,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $7.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $17.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.16.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

