Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 154 Shares of Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Addus Homecare were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,133,000 after purchasing an additional 30,228 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $615,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

ADUS stock opened at $77.88 on Thursday. Addus Homecare Co. has a twelve month low of $43.13 and a twelve month high of $104.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.00 and its 200-day moving average is $86.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.29.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti cut their price target on Addus Homecare from $115.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Addus Homecare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Addus Homecare in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Addus Homecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.71.

About Addus Homecare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

