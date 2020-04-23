KT Corp (NYSE:KT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

KT Corp (NYSE:KT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 627,200 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the March 15th total of 678,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 857,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

KT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded KT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KT by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,056,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,769,000 after acquiring an additional 374,253 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in KT by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,272,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229,709 shares during the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd raised its stake in shares of KT by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 5,668,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,205,000 after purchasing an additional 421,568 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of KT by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 4,193,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,903,000 after purchasing an additional 926,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of KT by 636.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,369,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,888,000 after buying an additional 1,183,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

KT stock opened at $9.34 on Thursday. KT has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.48.

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

