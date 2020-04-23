Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.09% of Kraton worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRA. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kraton in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Kraton in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Kraton in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Kraton by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kraton by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Kraton from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Kraton from $24.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Kraton from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

NYSE KRA opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $278.45 million, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Kraton Corp has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $38.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.40.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $408.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.00 million. Kraton had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 2.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kraton Corp will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

