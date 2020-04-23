Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €48.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PHIA. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.90 ($39.42) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €43.48 ($50.56).

Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a fifty-two week high of €36.12 ($42.00).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

