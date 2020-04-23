Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Raymond James

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its target price cut by research analysts at Raymond James from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.88% from the company’s previous close.

KMI has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.59.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $14.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.72 per share, for a total transaction of $6,216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 243,439,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,044,058,566.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $7,125,000.00. Insiders have bought 1,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,858,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $402,735,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,650,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,215,447,000 after buying an additional 8,137,878 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 395.9% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,996,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $211,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980,233 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,557,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 8,910,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

