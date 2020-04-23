Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.2625 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Kinder Morgan has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Kinder Morgan has a dividend payout ratio of 109.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Kinder Morgan to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 113.6%.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $14.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.20. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMI. Barclays upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

In other Kinder Morgan news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder bought 500,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $7,125,000.00. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.72 per share, with a total value of $6,216,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 243,439,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,044,058,566.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,400,000 shares of company stock worth $24,858,000. 14.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

