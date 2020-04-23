Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 255,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 76,045 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $21,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KRC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth $726,029,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 3,054.6% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 836,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,169,000 after acquiring an additional 809,827 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,767,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,273,000 after acquiring an additional 415,344 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 353,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,618,000 after purchasing an additional 180,291 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 368.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,383,000 after purchasing an additional 172,369 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRC opened at $61.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.32 and a 200-day moving average of $77.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $45.96 and a 1-year high of $88.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $220.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.78 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 4.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KRC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $95.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.23.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

