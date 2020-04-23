KeyCorp Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for United Parcel Service in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.37. KeyCorp currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target (down previously from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays downgraded United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.15.

UPS opened at $97.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $125.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Savior LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 56.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.