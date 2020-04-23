Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €410.00 Price Target for Rational (FRA:RAA)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €410.00 ($476.74) target price on Rational (FRA:RAA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RAA. Baader Bank set a €590.00 ($686.05) target price on Rational and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €460.00 ($534.88) target price on Rational and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Rational in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Warburg Research set a €585.00 ($680.23) target price on Rational and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €514.00 ($597.67) price objective on Rational and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €552.60 ($642.56).

Shares of RAA opened at €470.00 ($546.51) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €498.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €638.28. Rational has a 1 year low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a 1 year high of €595.02 ($691.88).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

