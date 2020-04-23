Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €15.00 Price Target for Orange (EPA:ORA)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on Orange (EPA:ORA) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ORA. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.53) price target on shares of Orange and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays set a €12.50 ($14.53) target price on shares of Orange and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.77) target price on shares of Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €14.43 ($16.78).

Shares of EPA ORA opened at €11.31 ($13.15) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €11.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of €13.09. Orange has a 1 year low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a 1 year high of €15.80 ($18.37).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

