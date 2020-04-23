Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give zooplus (ETR:ZO1) a €70.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Commerzbank set a €106.00 ($123.26) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($215.12) price target on zooplus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €136.00 ($158.14) price target on zooplus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €103.25 ($120.06).

zooplus stock opened at €112.00 ($130.23) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $800.43 million and a PE ratio of -66.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.30. zooplus has a one year low of €65.10 ($75.70) and a one year high of €126.80 ($147.44). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €100.42 and a 200 day moving average of €93.11.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

