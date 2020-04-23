Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Stock Position Raised by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,746,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,981,000 after buying an additional 168,981 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,814,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,811,000 after buying an additional 52,759 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 9,771.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,113,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,969,000 after buying an additional 2,092,149 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,989,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,406,000 after buying an additional 238,121 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 156.1% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,792,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,142,000 after buying an additional 1,092,900 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMT stock opened at $22.40 on Thursday. Kennametal Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $42.03. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $505.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.96 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMT. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Kennametal from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Kennametal from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on Kennametal from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Kennametal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.63.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

