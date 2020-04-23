Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Sells $6,589,000.00 in Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $6,589,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 13th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $6,214,000.00.

On Friday, March 20th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,809,000.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $6,398,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $7,061,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $64.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.89. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $71.05.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on K. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kellogg from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Kellogg from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,567,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,332,000 after buying an additional 603,888 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,901,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,122,000 after purchasing an additional 401,059 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,839,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,175,000 after purchasing an additional 687,254 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,873,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,326,000 after purchasing an additional 163,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,616,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,137,000 after purchasing an additional 148,587 shares during the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

