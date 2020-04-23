KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at $2,320,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 172,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 36,731 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter valued at $1,313,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter valued at $31,619,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter valued at $1,829,000.

In other news, Director David Didomenico purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $217,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin Skuy purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $157,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 128,355 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,340 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KAR shares. Guggenheim raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $28.61.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.13 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 6.00%. Analysts expect that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. KAR Auction Services’s payout ratio is 73.08%.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

