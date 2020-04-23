Kadant Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kadant in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.94. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Kadant’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Kadant had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Kadant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Kadant from $97.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.02.

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $74.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $819.10 million, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.12. Kadant has a one year low of $52.71 and a one year high of $114.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This is a boost from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 441.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Kadant by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

