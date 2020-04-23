Just Group (LON:JUST) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Just Group (LON:JUST) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

JUST has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Just Group from GBX 54 ($0.71) to GBX 79 ($1.04) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Just Group from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 130 ($1.71) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut Just Group to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 60 ($0.79) to GBX 55 ($0.72) in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Just Group from GBX 67 ($0.88) to GBX 66 ($0.87) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 87.50 ($1.15).

Shares of LON:JUST opened at GBX 54.95 ($0.72) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 55.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 67.86. Just Group has a 12-month low of GBX 35.29 ($0.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 87.81 ($1.16). The stock has a market capitalization of $574.48 million and a P/E ratio of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 34.20, a quick ratio of 29.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.29.

In other news, insider David Richardson sold 72,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.74), for a total transaction of £40,505.92 ($53,283.24).

About Just Group

Just Group Plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. The company offers de-risking solutions, individually underwritten retirement income products, long term care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. It also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

