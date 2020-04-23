Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a GBX 9,700 ($127.60) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 9,650 ($126.94) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,500 ($111.81) to GBX 8,820 ($116.02) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to a buy rating and set a GBX 8,000 ($105.24) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,600 ($99.97) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 8,254.57 ($108.58).

Shares of JET stock opened at GBX 7,528 ($99.03) on Monday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of GBX 65.28 ($0.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 9,000 ($118.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,704.94.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers and restaurants through its Websites and apps in ten European countries. Its business relies on participating restaurants to deliver food themselves, with the Takeaway.com platform serving as a source of orders for restaurants and facilitating online payment processes.

