Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Sunday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $27.00 price target on the network equipment provider’s stock.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nomura Securities cut their price target on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Juniper Networks from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Juniper Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.12.

JNPR opened at $23.20 on Friday. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average of $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $313,469.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,443 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,750 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

