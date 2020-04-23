JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Petrofac (LON:PFC) Target Price to GBX 300

Petrofac (LON:PFC) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 410 ($5.39) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Petrofac from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. HSBC decreased their target price on Petrofac from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 365 ($4.80) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Petrofac from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Kepler Capital Markets raised their target price on Petrofac from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Petrofac to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 433 ($5.70) to GBX 316 ($4.16) in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Petrofac currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 399.33 ($5.25).

Shares of PFC opened at GBX 152.45 ($2.01) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. Petrofac has a one year low of GBX 150 ($1.97) and a one year high of GBX 530 ($6.97). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 206.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 338.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Petrofac’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 5.4%. Petrofac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.41%.

In other news, insider Alastair Cochran purchased 37,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 213 ($2.80) per share, with a total value of £80,405.37 ($105,768.71). Also, insider David Davies purchased 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £199.60 ($262.56) per share, with a total value of £499,998 ($657,719.02).

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

