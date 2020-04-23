JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) in a research report report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ABF. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,960 ($38.94) to GBX 2,530 ($33.28) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,260 ($29.73) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 2,345 ($30.85) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Associated British Foods presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,576.15 ($33.89).

Shares of ABF opened at GBX 1,872.50 ($24.63) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,890.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,340.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion and a PE ratio of 16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. Associated British Foods has a 52-week low of GBX 1,554 ($20.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,730 ($35.91).

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported GBX 61.80 ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 61.20 ($0.81) by GBX 0.60 ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Associated British Foods will post 14927.9504428 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Graham Allan acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,271 ($29.87) per share, for a total transaction of £45,420 ($59,747.43).

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

