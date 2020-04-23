JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts National Grid (LON:NG) Price Target to GBX 1,060

National Grid (LON:NG) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 960 ($12.63) to GBX 1,060 ($13.94) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NG. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on National Grid from GBX 880 ($11.58) to GBX 910 ($11.97) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on National Grid from GBX 986 ($12.97) to GBX 1,054 ($13.86) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group raised National Grid to a buy rating and set a GBX 960 ($12.63) target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,080 ($14.21) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 994.54 ($13.08).

Shares of NG opened at GBX 930.40 ($12.24) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 911.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 936.16. National Grid has a 52-week low of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,073.80 ($14.13). The firm has a market cap of $31.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.43.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

