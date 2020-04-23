JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€832.00” Price Target for Adyen (AMS:ADYEN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €832.00 ($967.44) price target on Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ADYEN. Barclays set a €650.00 ($755.81) target price on shares of Adyen and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €882.00 ($1,025.58) price target on Adyen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €690.00 ($802.33) price target on Adyen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €740.00 ($860.47) price target on Adyen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €824.88 ($959.16).

