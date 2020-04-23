Jenoptik’s (JEN) Neutral Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. HSBC set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €26.86 ($31.23).

Shares of JEN opened at €17.12 ($19.91) on Monday. Jenoptik has a 12 month low of €12.99 ($15.10) and a 12 month high of €36.80 ($42.79). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €16.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of €23.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34.

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

