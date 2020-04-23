Jeffrey L. Ives Sells 2,500 Shares of Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) Stock

Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 2,500 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CARA opened at $15.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. Cara Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $27.55.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.05. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 534.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The company had revenue of $4.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics Inc will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $14,075,511,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,053,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Chescapmanager LLC raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Chescapmanager LLC now owns 1,299,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,938,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 999,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,105,000 after purchasing an additional 73,847 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,706,000 after purchasing an additional 15,185 shares during the period. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CARA shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cara Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

